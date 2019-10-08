Hogs Still Missing One Lineman at Tuesday’s Practice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chad Morris said Monday the Hogs had gotten healthy during the bye week and it appears that is the case.

However, during Tuesday’s open four periods starting left tackle Colton Jackson wasn’t located. Junior center Ty Clary was practicing with a green protective jersey. Morris was asked about that pair on Monday.

“We anticipate Ty being back tomorrow at practice,” Morris said. “We’ll see. Same way with Colton Jackson. We’ll see both of those guys. But overall from there, that’s really the only two that we have that would be out right now. But we anticipate those guys being back.”

Joe Craddock also commented on Clary and Jackson and their expected availability for Kentucky.

“It was huge just to get guys reps that haven’t got a lot of reps,” Craddock said. “I fully expect Ty and Colton to be back and be ready to go. I would be shocked if they didn’t play. I’m excited to get those guys back out. We’ll know more later in the week. Especially tomorrow when we’re practicing. But, those guys should be fine this week.”

Junior running back Chase Hayden was back practicing on Tuesday. Some of the players who missed the Texas A&M game in addition to Hayden were wide receivers De’Vion Warren, Jordan Jones and Trey Knox. They were all practicing Tuesday without protective jerseys. Jones is expected to play in his first game of the season on Saturday.

Nick Starkel was back working with the first unit on Tuesday. Back-up quarterback Ben Hicks threw a pass that was tipped by the intended receiver and picked off by linebacker Grant Morgan. It appeared the intended receiver was Warren.

Connor Limpert had a good day kicking field goals. He booted ones from the 37- and 45-yard line in his only two attempts.

Former Magnolia quarterback Terry Lambert was watching practice on Tuesday. He’s enrolled at Arkansas this semester and will begin practicing with the team in January. Lambert will play quarterback for the Hogs and possibly running back as a walk-on recruit.

Arkansas and Kentucky will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday night in Lexington. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. Both teams will bring 2-3 records into the contest.

