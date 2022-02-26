Razorback Men’s Tennis (8-3) is set to take on a pair of nonconference foes Sunday afternoon when the University of Central Florida and Oral Roberts University make their way to Fayetteville. The matches will be the Razorbacks’ last doubleheader of the spring.

UCF began the year ranked No. 11 and has played seven teams ranked in the top 25. The Knights are led by junior Trey Hilderbrand, ranked No. 55 in singles, and juniors Lleyton Cronje and Bogdan Pavel, who are ranked No. 30 in doubles. The Hogs and Knights will begin the day at 1 p.m. CT.

The ORU Golden Eagles will make the short trip from Tulsa to take on the Razorbacks. ORU is coming off a 7-0 sweep against UT Dallas. The Hogs and Golden Eagles will face off following Arkansas’ match with UCF.

The Hogs are sitting just outside the top 25 and are looking to add two wins to their resume with the doubleheader Sunday.

MATCH INFO-

Opponents: UCF Knights & ORU Golden Eagles

Date: Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022

Time: 1 p.m. CT & TBA

Location: Fayetteville, Ark.

Live Stats: (UCF) https://bit.ly/3HpBBg1 (ORU) https://bit.ly/3slrioU

Live Stream: https://bit.ly/3AlZqnb