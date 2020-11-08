Hogs Top Vols 24-13 On Second half Comeback

Shut out in the first half, the Razorbacks staged a 24 point, 3rd quarter comeback to move to 3-3 on the season. Feleipe Franks fired two long bombs in the quarter on consecutive possessions, one set up a touchdown the other was good for a score. With an 11 point lead the Hogs mostly sat on the ball in the 4th quarter burning clock time and relying on their defense which forced four straight Tennessee punts and came up a pair of picks.

Tennessee took the game’s opening kickoff and moved the ball mostly on the ground to the Arkansas 33 when the Hogs forced a 50 yard field goal attempt by Brent Cimaglia which was good for a 3-0 lead.

Arkansas opened up with a 22 yard run on a reverse by De’Vion Warren followed by an eight-yard catch by Warren. But the promising drive quickly ended when the Vols stuffed Rakeem Boyd on three straight run attempts forcing a punt to the Tennessee 19.

The Vols next drive was classic Jim Chaney. The former Arkansas offensive coordinator directed a 16 play, 81 yard drive that took 8:29 off the clock. Eric Grey scored on a one-yard run. With 13: 35 left in the second quarter Arkansas was down 10-0 with just one offensive possession in the game.

Arkansas then went on a ball control drive of its own but without the same result. The Hogs got to the Tennessee three with a first down but wasted three straight plays with Franks running the ball for a one-yard loss followed by a pair of incomplete passes. A.J. Reed came on and missed a chip shot field goal attempt.

Arkansas then forced a Tennessee punt but had to punt it right back. The Vols drove for another field goal attempt, this one from 48 yards, which was good for a 13-0 lead. Arkansas recorded a first down and then went three and out. For the first time this season the Hogs failed to score in the first half of a game.

Arkansas opened the second half following Tennessee’s script, converting five first downs on a 17 play, 80-yard drive. Franks hit Mike Woods with a 1 yard touchdown pass as the home team narrowed Tennessee’s lead to 13-7.

The defense then did its job forcing Tennessee into a three and out on its first possession of the half and Franks made short work of Arkansas next possession hitting Woods with a 62 yard strike to the Tennessee six followed by a touchdown pass to Blake Kern. With 6:35 to go in the 3rd quarter Arkansas had the lead at 14-13.

Tennessee made a quarterback change and Arkansas stuffed the Vols offense again. The Hogs next drive was as short as the previous one. Franks gave the ball to Trelon Smith who ran 22 yards off tackle. He then found Treylon Burks with a 59 yard touchdown pass. Arkansas stopped Tennessee again, Reed booted a 48 yard field goal after a 48 yard drive and the Razorbacks were suddenly up 24-13.

The two teams then exchanged a series of punts. Tennessee, using its third quarterback of the night, finally moved the ball, getting to the Arkansas 25. But on 4th and four Harrison Bailey intercepted Eric Gregory to end the scoring thread. Later Tennessee got to Arkansas 10 yard line where Jalen Catalon came up the Arkansas’ second pick of the game as the clock ran out.

Arkansas outrushed Tennessee 198 yards to 185. Franks was 18/24 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns.