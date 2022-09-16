The SEC office acknowledged Friday that it made a mistake on the 2023 conference baseball schedule and the result will be a a highly-anticipated regular season matchup between Tennessee and Arkansas at Baum Walker.

The last two SEC regular season champions league post-season victors will meet in a three-game series in Fayetteville on a date to be determined.

“The Southeastern Conference is recalling the 2023 Baseball schedule that was announced on Wednesday due to an error in the scheduling process that resulted in two games appearing on the 2023 Conference slate that are not scheduled to take place until 2024,” Ben Beatty said in a release.

“The SEC will issue a revised 2023 SEC Baseball schedule in the near future.”

Division I baseball writer Kendall Rogers soon confirmed through his sources that Hogs and Vols will play as had been originally thought.

“The Hogs and Volunteers will indeed play in 2023 in Fayetteville,” Rogers wrote in a story on his site. “In return, the Hogs will no longer play Missouri — Missouri will now play Auburn instead, and AU will not play Tennessee.

“This promises to not only be a top-10 showdown, but one of the more exciting series of the season in our sport.



Arkansas is set to open is 56-game season with the College Baseball Showdown Feb. 17-19 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The event will feature SEC clubs Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Big 12 schools Oklahoma State, Texas and TCU.

The slate includes a 19-game home stand following the Arlington Tournament.

The Hogs host Grambling (Feb. 21) in a Tuesday home opener before welcoming Eastern Illinois (Feb. 24-26), Illinois State (March 1), Wright State (March 3-5), Army (March 7-8), Louisiana Tech (March 10-12) and UNLV (March 14-15).

SEC East foe South Carolina (March 17-19) comes to town amid the homestand, which concludes with a midweek matchup against Southeast Missouri State (March 21).

Arkansas’ non-conference slate also consists of midweek games at Baum-Walker Stadium against Omaha (March 28) as well as against three in-state foes: Arkansas State (April 4), Little Rock (April 11-12) and UCA (April 18). The Hogs travel to take on Missouri State (April 25) in Springfield, Mo., and Lipscomb (May 2) in North Little Rock, Ark., at Dickey-Stephens Park, home of the Seattle Mariners’ Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers.