It was physical and ugly but Arkansas continued its momentous march toward March Madness with a grinding 63-55 revenge-match victory over visiting Mississippi State on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville as the Razorbacks extended their current consecutive-wins mark to eight games while establishing their fifth 8-game winning streak in the last three seasons.

Sophomore big man Jaylin Williams — 10 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal, and 2 drawn charges as he was one rebound shy of his fifth double-double in 10 SEC games — hit what was effectively the game-clinching three-pointer with 1:48 remaining to give Arkansas a 4-point lead, 56-52, as the Hogs would close the game on a 10-3 run for their 8-point winning margin. Sophomore guard Devo Davis’ late-shot-clock 18-footer and senior guard Chris Lykes’ early-shot-clock pull-up three-pointer were also keys in that final run.

Arkansas (18-5, 7-3 SEC, NCAA NET No. 40) opened the second half of league play with a win as it evened up its home-and-away matchup against MSU (14-8, 5-4 SEC, NET No. 47) this season, avenging an 81-68 road loss in both teams’ SEC opener on Dec. 29 when the Hogs were playing without leading scorer JD Notae. The last time Arkansas lost a game was on Jan. 8 at Texas A&M, 86-81.

The Razorbacks — now 13-1 in home games at BWA this season — remain in a two-way tie with No. 22 Tennessee for third place in the SEC standings, one game behind second-place and 5th-ranked Kentucky and three games behind first-place and No. 1-ranked Auburn. The Hogs will host the Tigers (22-1, 10-0 SEC) on Tuesday in what will be the first time ever that a nationally top-ranked opponent has played Arkansas at BWA. Arkansas is 1-11 all-time against No. 1-ranked teams.

The Hoop Hogs men’s program — sporting the SEC’s best overall record (43-12) and best regular-season league mark (20-7) going back to the start of last season — has now enjoyed five 8-game winning streaks going back the past three seasons (one to open the ’19-20 campaign, two in ’20-21, and now two in ’21-22 to bookend the first two-thirds of the season).

“Winning is the greatest feeling,” Williams said during his post-game interview with SEC Network. “No matter what the stats are, if we’re winning everybody’s going to be happy. So just being part of this team, wanting to win, everybody wants it. Everybody wants to do what it takes to win. Just a great feeling being a part of this team, part of this family, and part of this program, and we want to keep it rolling.”

In 6 of its previous 7 games during the current winning streak, Arkansas was stingy defensively while limiting opponents to below 39% field goal shooting, including below 31% from 3. Against MSU on Saturday, the Hogs rinsed and recycled that defensive pattern by holding MSU to 18-of-51 field goals (35.3%), including 3-of-12 from 3 (25.0%).

Arkansas, a top 6 team in Division 1 in both free throws made and free throws attempted per game, went only 13-of-22 on freebies (59.1%) against MSU on Saturday. The Bulldogs were 16-of-22 from the line (72.7%). In their December loss against MSU in Starkville, Miss., the Hogs attempted only 14 free throws compared to the ‘Dogs’ 28.

The Hogs also flipped the blue-collar script against the Bulldogs relative to their first meeting. Arkansas won all of these categories on Saturday — rebounds (39-38), second-chance-points (15-10), points-in-the-paint (32-24), turnovers (12-6, including an 8-2 advantage in steals), points-off-turnovers (8-7), and fast-break points (18-8) — after losing all of them in Starkville roughly six weeks ago.

Arkansas made 23-of-61 field goals (37.7%) for the game, but the Hogs were 15-of-31 (48.4%) in the second half. They were also 4-of-19 shooting from 3 (21.1%), but that included an improved 3-of-6 from distance (50.0%) in the final 20 minutes.

Notae finished with a team-high 14 points to go with 6 rebounds, a team-high 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, and only 1 turnover in 38 minutes. In his second-consecutive solid performance, Lykes had 10 points (4-of-8 field goals, including 2-of-3 from 3), 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in 20 minutes off the bench. Junior reserve forward Kamani Johnson contributed 7 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists. Davis had 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 steal while senior 3/4-combo forward Au’Diese Toney had 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Senior 3/4-combo forward Stanley Umude and senior forward Trey Wade each scored 5 points while combining for 8 rebounds.

The Hogs improved to 6-4 against teams ranked in the NCAA NET Top 100 (wins over Mississippi State, West Virginia, Texas A&M, then-No. 12 LSU, Cincinnati, and Kansas State, and losses to Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and Oklahoma). They’re 12-1 against teams ranked outside the NET Top 100. Arkansas is 1-3 in Quad-1 games, 6-0 in Q2 games (includes the win over MSU), 4-2 in Q3 games, and 7-0 in Q4 games.

Musselman moved to 63-24 overall leading Arkansas, which includes a 29-19 mark against SEC teams. He’s now 2-3 coaching head-to-head against Mississippi State and Bulldogs head coach Ben Howland.

Should his Hogs get a win over Auburn on Tuesday, Musselman would reach several milestones: a) his first career win over a No. 1-ranked team; b) his overall record at Arkansas would go to plus-40 (would be 64-24); and c) he would pick up his 30th win against SEC competition since coming to Arkansas (would be 30-19 against league foes).

“The shots — Devo’s pull-up jumper at the top of the key, JWill’s three-ball, and then Chris Lykes’ three in transition — all three of those shots (were) huge shots,” Musselman said during his post-game radio interview. “Really proud of how our team took care of the basketball, only six turnovers against a very good defensive team in Mississippi State. And then an excellent rebounding team, and we win the rebounding battle by plus-one.

“I thought we played with great toughness, but I thought both teams really, really battled. It was hard to score for both teams, and we settled way, way too much in the first half on our three-balls. I thought we did a pretty good job of getting to the foul line in the second half, or at least attacking the rim much, much better in the last 20 minutes.”

MSU was led by junior guard Iverson Molinar’s 19 points while veteran big men Tolu Smith and Garrison Brooks combined for 23 points and 17 rebounds. Only four other Bulldogs scored, combining for 13 points.

Musselman went with his big starting five of Notae, Williams, Toney, Umude, and senior froward Trey Wade for the seventh consecutive game.

Both teams were pitiful offensively in the first half as both played grinding, physical defense. The Hogs used a 10-2 run to grab a 22-14 lead, but the ‘Dogs responded with an 11-3 spurt to close out the first half and send the teams into the break tied at 25-all.

Arkansas made only 8-of-20 field goals (26.7%), including 1-of-13 from 3 (7.7%), and 8-of-16 free throws (50%) in the opening half. MSU was a bit better, hitting 8-of-23 from the field (34.8%), including 1-of-6 from 3 (16.7%), and 8-of-11 free throws (72.7%).

Arkansas won the first-half turnover battle (6-2) and points-off-turnovers (4-0), and though both teams had 21 rebounds in the first 20 minutes the Hogs dominated second-chance points (8-0). Arkansas also won points-in-the-paint (14-8). Both teams had 7 fast-break points in the first half.

Notae — whose transition lay-up with 39.2 seconds left in the first half ended a 6-minute and 19-second field goal drought for the Hogs — led the team with 9 first-half points.