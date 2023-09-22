FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(arkansasrazorbacks.com) – No. 11 Arkansas (6-2-1, 2-0-0 SEC) netted five goals in a shutout victory over No. 9 Alabama (6-1-4, 0-1-1 SEC) as 3,360 fans, the most in program history, watched from Razorback Field.

First Half

The Hogs got off to their strongest start of the season with a flurry of goals in the first 15 minutes of the match. Graduate midfielder Bea Franklin opened the scoring in the fourth minute with her fifth goal of the season on a cross from forward Anna Podojil.

Podojil assisted in the second goal, this time from freshman Avery Wren in the seventh minute. Podojil fired across the 18-yard box and out to Wren who was wide open at the top of the box. Wren booted the ball into the lower left corner of the net for her first collegiate score.

Podojil collected two more points with a goal of her own in the 15th minute. Podojil linked up with her fellow Cincinnatian Morgan White after White crossed it in from the endline to an open Podojil in the middle of the six-yard box.

Arkansas fired off 14 shots and freshman goalkeeper Phoebe Carver made four saves in the first 45 minutes of her collegiate debut.

Second Half

White took over the match in the second half and scored two goals for her second brace of the season. Both of her multi-goal matches have been against ranked opponents.

Her first came in the 53rd minute when she used her lightning-fast speed to outrun Alabama’s defense and pull the goalkeeper out of the six-yard box for a lower right corner goal.

The final goal of the match was scored in the 69thminute when a high arching cross intended for Podojil curled just enough to deflect off the far post and into the side netting.

Notes

Anna Podojil fired off six shots for the second straight match, which ties her career high set in 2019.

Phoebe Carver made her collegiate debut due to Sierra Cota-Yarde getting called up to the Portuguese National Team. Cota-Yarde will return to the team soon.

Five goals is Arkansas’ largest margin of victory against a ranked team in program history.

Alabama was the Hogs’ fourth opponent ranked in the top 15 this season.

After tonight’s performance, Morgan White leads the team in goals (6) and points (14).

Bea Franklin has netted the game-winner in both SEC matches this season and has three total.

Next Up

The Razorbacks will travel to Texas A&M on Sunday, September 24th to continue SEC play. First kick is set for 6 p.m. and the match will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.