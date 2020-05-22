Hogtoons: Turning Arkansas History into Art

It begins with a blank canvas and an idea.

“When I began Hogtoons it was just something fun,” says Gary Thomas, creator of Hogtoons.

Thomas has been a Razorback fan since the 6th grade and a cartoonist since college. A few years ago, Thomas says he found himself on the couch watching football or basketball games and sketching cartoons in his IPad. It was then he realized his connection between Razorback sports and the fans.

“One of the earliest sketches I remember sketching was Michael Qualls dunking the ball against Kentucky,” remembers Thomas.

He started posting his drawings on Twitter and Instagram. His cartoons picked up momentum during the College World Series run in 2018, and then grew at the start of the 2018 Football season under Chad Morris.

“There was a lot of material there with what the Hogs were doing, and so, as people liked the cartoons more, It just fed me.”

This past basketball season, Thomas’ Hogtoons got the attention of Men’s Basketball head coach Eric Musselman.

“Coach Musselman requested through Pat Ackerman that he would like a cartoon of Bud Walton Arena, he said ‘I will put that on my own Twitter.'” says Thomas.

Any recent Razorback game or event, there’s likely a cartoon version of it in Gary’s portfolio. Watch a special clip of Gary talking about some of his recent cartoons below.

“I remember when Coach Broyles passed away. I drew a face of a Hog in tears and he was saying ‘Thank You coach.'”

He’s created quite a following with his creations with fans looking for a good laugh, and fans looking for comfort.

“During this COVID time I’ve had a couple of comments from people who have said ‘This has been good through this time, thank you,'” says Thomas, “I enjoy having a following because it means people enjoy your work.”

You can follow Gary Thomas on Twitter at @realrayzorback, and on Instagram at gthomas89