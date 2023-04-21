FAYETTEVILLE — Aledo (Texas) Class of 2024 four-star cornerback Jaden Allen has committed to Arkansas.

Allen, 5-11, 160, chose Arkansas over finalists Tennessee and Alabama. He was once committed to Texas, but decommitted from Texas on Feb. 25. As a junior, Allen had 48 tackles, 34 solo, 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, a forced fumble and one recovered. Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson played a large role in the Hogs landing Allen.

“Coach Woodson and Coach Wilson are super cool can definitely see myself playing for those guys,” Allen said. “Very high on the coaching staff and is great they really recruited me.”

He has set an official visit to Arkansas for the June 17 weekend. He started as freshman for a state championship team. He’s the sixth commitment for the Class of 2024.

Click here for highlights.

Arkansas’ Commitments

KJ Jackson, QB, 6-3, 210, Montgomery St. James, Ala.

Kavion Henderson, DL, 6-3, 250, Leeds, Ala.

Dion Stutts, DL, 6-3, 265, Memphis University School, Tenn.

Julius “JuJu” Pope, LB-ATH, 6-2, 195, Batesville South Panola, Miss.

Noreel White, CB-ATH, Ocean Springs St. Martin, Miss.

Jaden Allen, CB, 5-11, 160, Aledo, Texas