FAYETTEVILLE — Hoover (Ala.) Class of 2024 four-star linebacker Bradley Shaw was one of the nine official visitors at Arkansas this weekend.

Shaw, 6-1, 216, has a long list of schools pursuing him. He talked about the Arkansas visit.

“It was amazing to finally get up and see the place, talk to Coach T-Will (Travis Williams), Coach (Sam) Pittman, it was nice,” Shaw said.

Shaw talked about what he considered the highlight of the visit.

“Probably sitting down and talking to Coach Pittman and his wife and other recruits at dinner,” Shaw said.

Shaw said the conversation was a simple one, but was impressive.

“It was just a regular conversation, just talking to us like a regular person,” Shaw said. “Not talking football, just getting to know us, our parents and family members. That’s really big.”

Where is Arkansas following this visit?

“They’re in the tops,” Shaw said.

He has also visited Notre Dame and talked about who else has his interest.

“Mississippi State, Alabama and Auburn,” Shaw said.

Another Arkansas linebacker was his host for his visit.

“Jordan Crook,” Shaw said. “He wasn’t really trying to sell me on Arkansas, he just wanted me to have a good time.”

Shaw went into detail on how Williams plans to use him if he comes to Arkansas.

“We watched film and he showed me,” Shaw said. “It’s the same stuff I’m doing in high school. I’d be doing the same thing here, so it’d be a smooth transition. They run the same defense we run in high school, so it’d be easy.”

Was Arkansas nice than you anticipated?

“Oh yes, definitely,” Shaw said. “I’m from Alabama, I don’t really know anything about Arkansas. I’ve seen them play, but the coaches were telling us the people around here are all about football. They love the Hogs.”

Shaw said a decision will come after all his visits.

“Next week, I’m not going anywhere,” Shaw said. “Then I’ll probably go to Auburn and Alabama.”