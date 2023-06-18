FAYETTEVILLE — Many (La.) High School Class of 2024 four-star safety Tylen Singleton was among the nine official visitors at Arkansas this weekend.

Singleton, 6-2, 210, has been to Arkansas for numerous unofficial visits leading up to this official trip. After the visit he talked about the visit.

“It was a great visit,” Singleton said. “I loved everything about it. I’m definitely gonna keep them in my Top 5 and a place to consider home.”

The Hogs are in the mix with LSU, Tennessee, TCU and Texas A&M. As noted earlier, Singleton has been to Arkansas numerous times. Anything new or different this time?

“The coaches and players,” Singleton said. “I love being around them. I love being around the coaches and I really love being around the players.”

Singleton also talked about the highlight of the visit.

“Hanging out with the players,” Singleton said. “I like hanging out with them and just connect with them.”

Anything else standout among Arkansas?

“They’ve been talking to me since the beginning of my freshman year when they offered me,” Singleton said. “They’ve been on me since then.”

Click here for highlights.