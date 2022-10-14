ASHDOWN, Ark. — Ashdown Class of 2023 four-star tight end Shamar Easter committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021, to the delight of Razorback fans.

Easter, 6-5 1/2, 215, is the state’s top recruit in the Class of 2023. He chose Arkansas over offers from such schools as Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State, Ole Miss, Auburn and others. He talked about his commitment on Thursday.

“Yes sir, it’s still solid,” Easter said. “Me and some of the other guys that’s committed we have a good bond. We talk every day. We have a group chat and talk all the time.”

Easter and the Panthers are off to a 5-1 start and have Nashville tonight. This season, Easter has caught eight passes for 66 yards, rushed five times for 116 yards and a touchdown. He has five pancake blocks. On defense in limited duty, he has five tackles.

“I feel like my senior season is going pretty good,” Easter said. “Because we’ve got all the older people that knows what is going on teaching the younger kids, like the sophomores, what is going on. But they are taking over and stepping up when people are sick or get hurt and stuff.”

Easter committed early to help take the pressure off of him and let him enjoy his senior season with the Panthers.

“Yes sir,” Easter said. “It has taken a lot of stress off. Now I don’t talk to anybody. Just the Arkansas coaches and that is it.”

And he enjoys talking to the Arkansas coaches and even had some funny thoughts of Sam Pittman and Dowell Loggains.

“Coach Pit is like a cool grandpa,” Easter said with wide smile. “Coach D is like a little brother.”

Easter loves the honesty that comes from dealing with Pittman and the Arkansas coach not telling him what he wants to hear.

“He just tells you straight out what’s going to happen,” Easter said.

Easter has talents on the football field that are rare. He also is a standout in basketball and track and thus won’t enroll at Arkansas until the summer of 2023. He even tossed out he may play a little baseball. He talked about what he feels are his strengths on the field.

“It’s like my work ethic,” Easter said. “I’m just out there to have fun. In junior high we were just out there playing around and having fun. In high school, took it serious and working hard. Started working out more and that’s where the work ethic came in.”

Ashdown Coach Matt Richardson is pleased to coach Easter and what he brings to the program.

“He’s infectious,” Richardson said. “His smile is infectious. He’s fun to be around. He’s just a great human being. He’s a great leader and person. Again, I think that is his biggest thing is his smile. He’s always happy and just infectious to be around. I’ve been around a couple of infectious people, Jaden Hill being one and Cam Newton is infectious I got lucky to be around him at Blinn College. But he’s one of those guys.”

Richardson also talked about what makes Easter such a special player once he steps on the field and what the recruiters such as Pittman, Loggains and others saw in him.

“I think it’s his match-up possibilities and speed,” Richardson said. “He’s going to be lined up on a linebacker and the guy is not going to be able to catch up with him. The things he can do running. Him being a track guy out here and he’s so good at track. I think that’s what gives him his separation on the football field.”

Easter also is very pleased to have been coached by Richardson.

“He has helped a lot,” Easter said. “When I was in junior high he would just like tell me little things that would help me out. Now that I’m in senior high he has coached and mentored me into the person I am now.”

As far as preparing for next season at Arkansas and the SEC, Easter talked about what he needs to work on the most to get ready for the next level.

“It will be probably like strength and agility,” Easter said. “It’s different in the SEC.”

Easter is one of three tight ends committed to the Hogs in 2023. They also have Bixby (Okla.) four-star Luke Hasz and Eudora (Kan.) four-star Jaden Hamm. The trio is talented and are capable of also stretching the field some basically as a wide receiver from the tight end position.

“Yes sir, that’s pretty comfortable for me,” Easter said. “Our high school when we run offense I have to go out (to wide receiver) sometimes.”

Easter will follow such Ashdown standouts as Montaric Brown and LaDarrius Bishop to Arkansas. Brown was drafted into the NFL and Easter pointed out that proves an athlete can make it to the highest level from Ashdown.

“Yes sir, he actually texted me the other day and said he was going to come into town soon,” Easter said of Brown. “So he’s going to give me a workout.”

Easter talked his goals for the Panthers the remainder of the season.

“I plan on winning the rest of our games and winning state,” Easter said. “But if that doesn’t happen I just want to be closer to the people on the team. Because it’s a family. A brotherhood.”

As far as his future team, the Hogs are 3-3 now and will take on BYU on Saturday. Following that they get a much needed bye week that will allow them to get some players healthy. Easter offered up his thoughts on Arkansas’ remaining regular season.

“Yes because once you play teams like Alabama and Mississippi State they just going to beat up on you so the bye week should help,” Easter said. “Then they should come back hard.”

Easter is one of 23 commitments to Arkansas for the Class of 2023. With 247Sports, Easter is the highest-rated recruit committed to the Hogs.