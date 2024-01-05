FAYETTEVILLE — One of the nation’s best defensive recruits in the transfer portal Anton Juncaj has completed his official visit to Arkansas and will be a Razorback.

Juncaj, 6-3, 275, is from the same school as Jared Verse who just completed an outstanding career at Florida State. In 2023, Juncaj had 55 tackles, 34 solo, 21.5 for loss, 15 sacks, three pass breakups and forced five fumbles. He gained a lot of offers once he entered the portal, but Arkansas is hoping to team him with Landon Jackson and others.

Juncaj credited Deke Adams, Arkansas’ defensive line coach, with getting him to spend one of his visits at Arkansas.

“Coach (Deke) Adams has stayed in touch and I just feel like I needed to visit Arkansas,” Juncaj said. “He just always kept in touch, and going over the defense and that just means a lot to me. Just keeping in touch through the whole process.”

Juncaj talked about what he was looking for at Arkansas.

“Just look around the facilities and really see the in-person feel of how the coaches are,” Juncaj said. “Things like that.”

Obviously coming from Albany, being highly recruited and playing the same position as Verse he obviously has heard the comparisons.

“I mean, I feel like Albany is producing great d-linemen and I feel like it’s Coach (Greg) Gattuso that’s behind all that,” Juncaj said.

Juncaj was asked if he feels he could do things like Verse did at Florida State at Arkansas?

“Yeah I just got to keep working and developing and trying to get to that point,” Juncaj said.

Juncaj visited Texas A&M prior to Arkansas. He has canceled visits to Arizona and Syracuse scheduled for this weekend.

Appeared in all 11 games, making seven starts in 2022. Totaled 38 tackles (25 solo, 13 assisted), 4.5 sacks, and two pass breakups.

Arkansas’ Transfer Portal Additions:

Taylen Green, QB, 6-6, 221, Boise State

Ja’Quinden Jackson, RB, 6-2, 228, Utah

Jordan Anthony, WR, 5-10, 160, Texas A&M

Andreas Paaske, TE, 6-6, 255, Eastern Michigan

Keyshawn Blackstock, OL, 6-5, 315, Michigan State

Fernando Carmona, OL, 6-5, 315, San Jose State

Addison Nichols, OL, 6-5, 327, Tennessee

Anton Juncaj, DL, 6-3, 275, Albany

Xavien Sorey Jr, LB, 6-3, 220, Georgia

Marquise Robinson, CB, 6-2, 195, South Alabama

Doneiko Slaugther, DB, 6-0, 190, Tennessee

Matthew Shipley, K, 6-1, 190, Hawai’i