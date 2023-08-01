FAYETTEVILLE — Wylie (Texas) East Class of 2026 wide receiver Amareon Porter was among the recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the Hogwild Hangout.

Porter, 6-0, 165, caught 14 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns in 2022 as a freshman. He also rushed 13 times for 75 yards. Porter enjoyed his visit to Arkansas.

“I loved it,” Porter said. “As soon as we came in, it was welcoming. Everyone was showing love, we ate some good food, ate some breakfast. I got to talk to the coaches and they were just really welcoming.”

Porter talked about where the Hogs stand on his list of schools which will continue to grow through the next few months.

“Out of all the visits I’ve been to, this is my third one, this is definitely a top-tier one,” Porter said. “I will definitely look at coming here, for sure.”

Porter liked Kenny Guiton and the coaches at Arkansas.

“They’re real,” Porter said. “They’re going to tell you the truth, they are themselves. They keep it real and I like that.”

Among his other offers with Arkansas are Miami, Michigan State, UNLV and Incarnate Word. He plans some more visits in coming weeks.

“Definitely wanna go to Oregon, for sure, and Michigan State,” Porter said.

Click here for a video.

Click here for highlights.