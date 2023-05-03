BENTON — Lake Village Lakeside Class of 2024 athlete Aquavious Dunbar is one to keep an eye on in the recruiting scene in Arkansas.

Dunbar, 6-1, 220, plays running back, linebacker and safety for his high school team. He was among the recruits at the Monster Camp on Sunday. While he’s versatile in high school he talked about what he feels will be his college position.

“Linebacker,” Dunbar said. “My strength is reading. I can read a lot of plays before they happen. Big eyes, I can see the whole thing and everything goes.”

He currently has offers from Vanderbilt, UAPB, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Alcorn State, Arkansas State, Southeast Missouri. He talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“Education and how the community and family come together,” Dunbar said.

While he didn’t participate in the camp he did watch and talked about maybe things he could learn.

“Seeing what they do combine wise,” Dunbar said. “I have a few teammates that I came out to watch. Be a good teammate.”

Dunbar talked about what kind of team Lakeside can have this fall.

“We lost a lot of seniors so this year we’re going to have a freshman, sophomore and junior team,” Dunbar said. “I’m going to have to step up and be a captain for my team. Be the man help everybody up. Biggest thing open doors for my school we really don’t get that much.”

Click here for a highlight from one of his games.

Click here for another highlight.