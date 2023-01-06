FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed its sixth portal addition with a commitment from former Baylor cornerback Lorando Johnson.

Johnson, 6-0, 193, was at Arkansas on Wednesday and Thursday. He got to attend the Arkansas-Missouri basketball game and enjoyed that.

He was a sophomore this past season with the Bears. He was highly recruited out of Lancaster (Texas) High School.

Johnson announced his commitment on Twitter Friday. In 2022, Johnson had 16 tackles, 12 solo and one forced fumble. In his career at Baylor, Johnson had 20 tackles, 15 solo, 5 pass breakups and one forced fumble.

The Hogs also hosted his teammate Baylor, safety 6-2, 187, who left Fayetteville Friday.

Arkansas’ Transfer Portal Additions

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-2, 205, North Carolina

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce

Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida

John Morgan III, DE, 6-2, 265, Pitt

Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida

Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor