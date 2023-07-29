FAYETTEVILLE — Bauxite safety Marcus Wimberly has committed to Arkansas while attending the Hogwild Hangout.

Wimberly, 6-1, 182, committed to Arkansas over Michigan and others. He announced the decision on Twitter Saturday after leaving the Hogwild Hangout. Wimberly then talked to Hogville about his decision.’

“It’s like I said in the interview the day I got my offer it has been a dream since I was a little kid,” Wimberly said. “I grew up watching the Hogs. Coach (Sam) Pittman gave me that opportunity last month. After that opportunity happened I prayed and prayed about it. God finally gave me confirmation. Today, I pulled the trigger and committed to the Hogs.”

He was offered by Arkansas on June 17 following a great showing at a football camp. He runs a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash. Wimberly got the offer from Pittman following the camp.

“It was definitely a feeling like no other,” Wimberly said. “Growing up being a fan of them. I felt a little emotionally, but I didn’t want to let it out right there. When I got to the car tears of joy just bailed out of me.”

Wimberly joins Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 185, as committed in 2025. Wilson was elated when Wimberly shared the news with him.

“Me and Grayson have been keeping in touch,” Wimberly said. “Me and him are actually really close. I let him know right before. I said, “Hey Grayson, I’m getting ready to commit.’

“‘He was like no way already?’ He was pretty pumped. It’s really good to know I’ve got him coming up there with me when I come up there.”