FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas could see its commitment list grow today and in upcoming days as well.

At least two prospects are slated to announce their college decision today. Aledo (Texas) four-star cornerback Chris Johnson Jr., 6-1, 180, and Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point four-star wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, 6-1, 165, each visited Arkansas recently.

Bethel-Roman will announce his decision today at 4 p.m. He’s expected to choose between Arkansas, Oregon and Texas Tech. As a junior, Bethel-Roman caught 38 passes for 892 yards and eight touchdowns.

Johnson is expected to choose between the Hogs, Oregon and Arizona State. His teammate, cornerback Jaden Allen, 6-0, 160, is committed to the Hogs. As a junior while helping lead Aledo to the state title, Johnson finished with 30 tackles, including two for loss. He also had a pair of interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Both Bethel-Roman and Johnson came from good bloodlines. Bethel-Roman’s father Mark was drafted No. 34 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals after a very successful career at LSU. His last year in the NFL was 2009.

Johnson’s father played at Louisville and then was drafted in the seventh round by the Green Bay Packers in 2003. He played in the NFL through the 2012 season.

Greenville (Miss.) St. Joseph three-star defensive lineman Alex Foster, 6-5, 270, has said he will commit on July 10. However, in a tweet he mentioned a July 4 decision. Arkansas, Baylor and Georgia Tech all got visits from Foster. It’s assumed he will announce on July 10, but when reached out to for confirmation on his date this reporter got no reply.

Leesburg (WV) Tuscarora four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal, 6-9, 335, is expected to announce on July 10. He has visited Arkansas, Clemson, Florida and Georgia. Clemson has widely been assumed to be the favorite, but the Hogs and others are still hoping for good news.

Valley View four-star linebacker Brian Huff, 6-4, 230, has a commitment date of July 12 at 6 p.m. in Jonesboro. He will announce at that time between Arkansas, Missouri, UNLV and UCF. Huff took official visits to all four schools and also had offers from such as Notre Dame and Oklahoma State.

Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230, will announce where he plans to play college football on July 14 at 6:30 p.m. His decision will be Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina or Baylor. The talented Russell was once committed to the Hogs.

Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Buchholz four-star defensive lineman Kendall Jackson, 6-4, 250, has a decision date set for July 20. He will choose between Arkansas, Florida, Miami and Kentucky.