FAYETTEVILLE — Central Arkansas Christian Class of 2025 quarterback Grayson Wilson was among the recruits at Arkansas’ Prospect Day on Saturday who pulled in an offer.

The Hogs also offered at least five out-of-state recruits on Saturday. Wilson, 6-3, 185, held previous offers from Illinois, Pitt and UCA. Notre Dame, where he will visit on April 22 for the spring game, and several others are also recruiting him very hard. Wilson talked about getting the offer from Arkansas on Saturday.

“It was good,” Wilson said. “Getting the offer especially here in Arkansas knowing that Coach (Dan) Enos and Coach (Sam) Pittman want me to be their quarterback for the Class of 2025 really makes me feel special.

“After spending the day with Coach Enos and Coach Pittman, and seeing all the facilities and support that the football players have, I am honored that Coach Enos and Coach Pittman want me to be their quarterback for the class of 2025. They stand near the very top. Representing my home state is very important for me.”

As a sophomore, Wilson completed 143 of 245 passes for 1,737 yards and 19 touchdowns. Wilson also rushed 84 times for 530 yards and seven touchdowns. Wilson was asked if he was surprised by the offer or already had a sense it was coming?

“I got there and Coach Enos had texted my coach to tell me text Coach Enos that we are here,” Wilson said. “He must just be wanting to just stay in contact with us. About halfway through Coach Enos and Coach Pittman talked to me. I was very excited.”

Wilson talked about why he feels schools are offering him a scholarship.

“I feel like I’m a great athlete,” Wilson said. “I’m 6-3, 185, good dual threat. Coach talked about I had a good deep ball. He said I was smooth and had good mechanics. He said he hadn’t seen me throw in person, but had seen me in camp and I was smooth with it. I have good footwork.”

Wilson said he will return to Fayetteville for a spring practice and possibly even the spring game on April 15. Even though his season ended a few month’s ago he’s still getting offers.

“It lets me know people are seeing me and seeing my tape and what I send them out,” Wilson said. “I’m sending highlights showing my athletic ability and they’re taking note of it.”

Click here for his highlights.

Click here for his announcement of offer to Hogs.