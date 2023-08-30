FAYETTEVILLE — Waxhaw (N.C.) Marvin Ridge Class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kai Greer has switched his commitment from Stanford to Arkansas.

Greer, 6-6, 285, committed to Stanford on June 13. He chose Stanford over offers from 25 other schools including Arkansas. He decommitted from Stanford Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter.

“After talking with my family and coaches, I am announcing that I will be decommiting from Stanford University. I would like to thank Coach Pehrson and the rest of the staff for recruiting me. That being said, I will announce my commitment later tonight.”

Greer is the 19th commitment for Arkansas in 2024. He’s the first offensive tackle. Arkansas also has a pledge from Fort Smith Southside offensive guard Kobe Branham, 6-6, 320, and Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass interior lineman Zuri Madison, 6-5, 315.

Among his offers in addition to Arkansas and Stanford are Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Miami, Maryland, Louisville and others.

Click here for Kai Greer on Rivals.com.

Arkansas’ Commitments

KJ Jackson, QB, 6-3, 215, Montgomery St. James Academy, Ala.

Braylen Russell, RB, 6-2, 230, Benton

Jadan Baugh, RB-ATH, 6-1, 217, Decatur Columbia, Ga.

CJ Brown, WR, 6-1, 185, Bentonville

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff

Ashton Bethel-Roman, WR, 6-1, 170, Missouri City Ridge Point, Texas

Kai Greer, OL, 6-6, 285, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge, N.C.

Kobe Branham, OL, 6-6, 320, Fort Smith Southside

Zuri Madison, OL, 6-5, 315, Lexington Frederick Douglass, Ky.

Kavion Henderson, DE, 6-3, 250, Leeds, Ala.

Charlie Collins, DE, 6-5, 265, Mills

Wyatt Simmons, LB, 6-3, 215, Harding Academy

Justin Logan, LB, 6-3, 215, Marietta Kell, Ga.

Julius “JuJu” Pope, LB-ATH, 6-0, 195, Batesville South Panola, Miss.

Ahkhari Johnson, CB, 5-11, 175, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Texas

Tevis Metcalf, CB, 5-10, 175, Pinson Clay-Chalkville, Ala.

Jaden Allen, CB, 6-0, 160, Aledo, Texas

Selman Bridges, CB, 6-4, 170, Temple Lake Belton, Texas

Justin Logan, S, 6-3, 195, Hoover, Ala.