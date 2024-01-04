FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas appears to be positioning itself to gain some good news in coming days possibly as early as this weekend.

The Razorbacks are hosting a number of recruits from the transfer portal that opened with a five-day window for official visits on Wednesday and will close on Sunday. Arkansas currently has nine recruits committed from the transfer portal.

Among the visitors is South Alabama cornerback Marquise Robinson, 6-2, 195, who is bigger than listed on his former team’s website. Robinson is slated to leave Fayetteville on Friday. The Razorbacks appear to be in pretty good shape with him.

In 2023, Robinson had 36 tackles, including 21 solo, 2.5 for loss, one fumble recovery, three interceptions an a trio of pass breakups. Once he entered the portal several schools started extending offers, but Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson led the way. Both have made a massive impression on Robinson, who helped his team defeat Oklahoma State 33-7 on Saturday, Sept. 16, in Stillwater. If Robinson attends Arkansas he will get to face the Cowboys again in Septembe in Stillwater once again.

Arkansas has wanted to get more length at its positions on defense. Robinson and Temple (Texas) Lake Belton four-star cornerback Selman Bridges, 6-4, 170, would certainly be a step in the right direction.

Florida offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua, 6-5, 325, is also slated to leave Arkansas on Friday. Mazzccua is very familiar with Eric Mateos, Arkansas’ new offensive line coach. He played for Mateos at Baylor for three years before transferring to Florida for the 2023 season. Started 11 of the 12 games at right guard for the Gators in 2023. A reunion of Mazzccua and Mateos in Fayetteville is appearing very likely.

Utah running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, 6-2, 228, is also visiting the Razorbacks. Out of Duncanville (Texas) High School, Jackson went to Utah in hopes of playing quarterback. But he eventually made the switch to running back. In 2023, Jackson played in 13 games. He carried 161 times for 797 yards and four touchdowns. Jackson also caught nine passes for 53 yards.

The Razorbacks lost two running backs to the transfer portal. Raheim “Rocket” Sanders headed to South Carolina and AJ Green to Tulsa. Arkansas also saw one commitment, Jadan Baugh flip to Florida. The Hogs are in the market for at least one running back. They signed talented four-star Braylen Russell from Benton on Dec. 20.

The Hogs will host two defensive linemen as well. Albany’s Anton Juncaj, 6-3, 273, and Texas A&M’s Isaiah Raikes, 6-2, 320, are both key Arkansas targets. Juncaj is from the same school that produced Jared Verse who eventually transferred to Florida after considering the Hogs and others. B

In 2023, Juncaj had 55 tackles, 34 solo, 21.5 for loss, 15 sacks, three pass breakups and forced five fumbles. He gained a lot of offers once he entered the portal, but Arkansas is hoping to team him with Landon Jackson and others.

Raikes is an interior force who has a lot of experience playing in the SEC as he was a rotation player for the Aggies the past three seasons. In 2023, Raikes had 17 tackles, seven solo, three for loss, one sack, a forced fumble and broke up a pass. Arkansas doesn’t have an interior defensive lineman in the Class of 2024 so Raikes would certainly fit a need.

Arkansas also is hosting Florida safety Miguel Mitchell, 6-1, 215, for an official visit. Mitchell played in 24 games the past two years for the Gators. In 2023, he had eight starts in the 11 games he played. He had 37 tackles, 19 solo, 0.5 for loss, two pass breakups and an interception.

On Wednesday, the Hogs offered UAB cornerback BJ Mayes. He will arrive later today for an official visit.

Mayes, 6-1, 185, spent the 2023 season at UAB where he finished with 41 tackles, 31 solo, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions. Prior to UAB, Mayes signed with Incarnate Word as a three-star recruit out of Houston Heights (Texas) High School in the Class of 2021.

Multiple Power 5 and SEC schools started offering Mayes immediately. Arkansas’ Dwight McGlothern is entering the 2024 NFL Draft so the Hogs have some needs at cornerback. Mayes and Robinson are both being heavily pursued by schools.

Mississippi State offensive tackle Perry Lewis, 6-8, 350, will leave Arkansas later today. He’s also considering Ole Miss. Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation will have a complete recap of his visit after he leaves today.

Arkansas’ Portal Additions

Taylen Green, QB, 6-6, 221, Boise State

Jordan Anthony, WR, 5-10, 160, Texas A&M

Andreas Paaske, TE, 6-6, 255, Eastern Michigan

Keyshawn Blackstock, OL, 6-5, 315, Michigan State

Fernando Carmona, OL, 6-5, 315, San Jose State

Addison Nichols, OL, 6-5, 327, Tennessee

Xavien Sorey Jr., LB, 6-3, 220, Georgia

Doneiko Slaughter, DB, 6-0, 190, Tennessee

Matthew Shipley, K, 6-1, 190, Hawai’i