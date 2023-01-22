FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed former Missouri defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat who will have one year to play.

Jeffcoat, 6-4, 269, announced his decision on Twitter Sunday night. He had narrowed it to South Carolina and Arkansas once he entered the transfer portal. He is Columbia (S.C.) Irmo High School.

In 2022, he finished the regular season with 21 total tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack. His best season was 2020 when he made first-team All-SEC. That season he finished with 23 tackles, six for loss, half dozen sacks, seven quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

At Missouri, Jeffcoat played in 47 games. Click here for more from his Missouri profile.

Arkansas’ Commitments From Portal

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, 6-4, 210, Hillsdale College

Tyrone Broden, WR, 6-7, 210, Bowling Green

Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida

John Morgan III, Edge, 6-2, 265, Pitt

Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, 6-4, 269, Missouri

Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida

Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor

Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor