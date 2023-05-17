FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed TCU transfer defensive back Kee’yon Stewart.
Stewart, 6-0, 185, had committed to Michigan State recently, but has now flipped to the Hogs. He announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday.
In 2022, Stewart had 14 tackles, including 13 solo, forced a fumble and had three pass breakups. Stewart’s career at TCU started off well with him starting six games in 2019 as a true freshman. But injuries hampered him in both 2020 and 2021.
He played high school football at Houston North Shore.
Arkansas’ Recruits From Portal Enrolled Now Class of 2023
Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina
Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce
Isaac TeSlaa, WR, 6-4, 210, Hillsdale College
Tyrone Broden, WR, 6-7, 210, Bowling Green
Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida
John Morgan III, Edge, 6-2, 265, Pitt
Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, 6-4, 269, Missouri
Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida
Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor
Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor
Enrolling in Late May, Early June
Jaheim Singletary, CB, 6-2, 170, Georgia
Tank Booker, DT, 6-4, 320, Maryland
Var’Keyes Gumms, TE, 6-3, 230, North Texas
Jaheim Thomas, LB, 6-4, 245, Cincinnati
Francis Sherman, TE, 6-3, 235, Louisville
Keivie Rose, DT, 6-3, 303, Louisiana Tech
A.J. Brathwaite, S, 6-0, 195, Western Kentucky
Chris Rhodes, DB, 6-0, 183, Butler County (Kan.) Community College
Kee’yon Stewart, DB, 6-0, 185, TCU