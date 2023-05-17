FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed TCU transfer defensive back Kee’yon Stewart.

Stewart, 6-0, 185, had committed to Michigan State recently, but has now flipped to the Hogs. He announced his decision on Twitter Wednesday.

In 2022, Stewart had 14 tackles, including 13 solo, forced a fumble and had three pass breakups. Stewart’s career at TCU started off well with him starting six games in 2019 as a true freshman. But injuries hampered him in both 2020 and 2021.

He played high school football at Houston North Shore.

Click here for TCU profile.

Click here for spring highlights.

Arkansas’ Recruits From Portal Enrolled Now Class of 2023

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, 6-4, 210, Hillsdale College

Tyrone Broden, WR, 6-7, 210, Bowling Green

Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida

John Morgan III, Edge, 6-2, 265, Pitt

Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, 6-4, 269, Missouri

Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida

Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor

Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor

Enrolling in Late May, Early June

Jaheim Singletary, CB, 6-2, 170, Georgia

Tank Booker, DT, 6-4, 320, Maryland

Var’Keyes Gumms, TE, 6-3, 230, North Texas

Jaheim Thomas, LB, 6-4, 245, Cincinnati

Francis Sherman, TE, 6-3, 235, Louisville

Keivie Rose, DT, 6-3, 303, Louisiana Tech

A.J. Brathwaite, S, 6-0, 195, Western Kentucky

Chris Rhodes, DB, 6-0, 183, Butler County (Kan.) Community College

Kee’yon Stewart, DB, 6-0, 185, TCU