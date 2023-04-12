FAYETTEVILLE — Former Maryland defensive tackle Anthony “Tank” Booker has committed to Arkansas over some elite schools.

Booker chose the Hogs over South Carolina, Purdue, Ohio State and Texas A&M among others. He narrowed his list to those five schools on April 7. He entered the transfer portal on March 6.

In 2022, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound Booker played 13 games. He finished with 27 tackles, 17 solo, five for loss, two sacks, one quarterback hurry, a pass breakup and forced a pair of fumbles.

Booker played high school football at Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods. He was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019. He chose Maryland over Kentucky, Rutgers, Pitt and Indiana. His father played at Indiana State.

Arkansas signed 10 from the transfer portal early and have added defensive back Jaheim Singletary from Georgia as well as Booker.