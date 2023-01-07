FAYETTEVILLE — Former Searcy and Cabot standout Marlon Crockett visited Arkansas on Friday and is returning home to finish his football career.

Crockett, 6-4, 210, helped Searcy win a state championship his junior season and then signed with Memphis out of high school. He played at Gregory-Portland (Texas) prior to moving to Arkansas for his final two years of high school. He announced his commitment to Arkansas on Saturday and then talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks.

“I wanted to come home and play in the state,” Crockett said. “They gave me the opportunity to play up here and I’m ready to go.”

At Arkansas, Crockett will be the latest wide receiver to transfer to Arkansas in hopes of earning a scholarship. Warren Thompson and Harper Cole are two recent wide receiver walk-on recruits who earned scholarships at Arkansas.

“Yes it is,” Crockett. “There’s nothing better than playing for your home state. I was born and raised here. Everybody knows the Razorbacks. The hype and honor around it. It’s just a great place. I definitely want to play for them and I’m ready to play.”

Crockett talked about the injury that derailed what might have been a great start to a career at Memphis.

“Three days before fall camp ended (in 2021) I had an ACL injury,” Crockett said. “That kind of messed a lot for me up there. I was going good and then out of nowhere the whole season is gone. My knee is fine now.”

Crockett was like a video game his junior season putting up amazing numbers for Searcy while leading them to the state title. Crockett caught 65 passes for 1,080 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had 118 yards in kickoff returns too. He talked about what he feels are his strengths at wide receiver.

“I’m a tall guy,” Crockett said. “I can get in space, make people miss and score a touchdown. Jump ball 50-50 go get it.”

At Arkansas, Crockett will play for Kenny Guiton, who coaches the wide receivers.

“I went up there yesterday and had a great meeting with them,” Crockett said. “I had a great time. Told them what I needed to hear. Told them I still have three years left and ready to make a name in the future.”

Arkansas’ Preferred Walk-on Class

Maddox Lassiter, TE, 6-4, 230, Warren

Aaron Smith, OL, 6-5, 265, Conway

Kaylon Morris, WR, 6-2, 190, Fayetteville

Owen Lawson, P, 6-1, 180, Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College

Emmanuel Crawford, RB, 5-10, 170, Grove (Okla.)

Ashton Ngo, LS, 6-0, 225, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College

Devin Bale, P-K, 6-2, 210, Northern Colorado Transfer

Marlon Crockett, WR, 6-4, 210, Memphis Transfer