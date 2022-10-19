FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has offered Hinds (Miss.) Community College Class of 2023 defensive lineman Derick Hunter Jr.

Hunter, 6-5, 300, started his career at Texas A&M before leaving for Hinds. The Aggies recruited him out of Fort Myers (Fla.) Dunbar and he enrolled there Jan. 7, 2019. They converted him to the offensive line in 2021. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Dunbar and held 42 offers.

This season in seven games with Hinds, Hunter has 17 tackles, 11 solo, five for loss, two sacks, a pair of pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

Arkansas offered today and Texas recently offered as well. He also holds offers from Tennessee, Jackson State, Mississippi State, North Texas, Western Kentucky and Purdue.

The Razorbacks currently have 23 commitments in the Class of 2023. All are from high school prospects.