FAYETTEVILLE — Louisiana Tech defensive tackle Keivie Rose entered the transfer portal on Monday and today he pulled in an offer from Arkansas.

Rose, 6-3, 303, announced his intentions to enter the portal on Twitter. Rose was a first-team all-conference performer in 2022 as a redshirt junior. He registered 24 total tackles, 18 solo, with four tackles for loss and two sacks.

He was honorable mention all-conference in 2021. He had 25 tackles, 11 solo, four for loss and a sack. He was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2019 from Henderson (Texas) High School. He redshirted in 2019 playing in one game for Tech. He then appeared in 10 games in 2020.

Arkansas is seeking another defensive tackle in the Class of 2023. They have signed Maryland’s Tank Booker, 6-4, 320.

In addition to Arkansas, Ole Miss has offered Rose.