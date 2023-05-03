FAYETTEVILLE — University of Louisiana defensive back Trey Amos entered the transfer portal on Monday and has already pulled in 14 offers including Arkansas.

Amos, 6-1, 197, is one of the hottest prospects in the transfer portal following a very good 2022 season in Lafayette. He finished with 35 tackles, 26 solo, one for loss, eight pass breakups and blocked a kick. He played three seasons with Louisiana.

In addition to the Razorbacks, Amos has offers from Alabama, LSU, Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Illinois, Auburn, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Michigan and Penn State.

Amos attended high school at New Iberia (La.) Catholic.