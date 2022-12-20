FAYETTEVILLE — Hillsdale (Mich.) College wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has added an offer to Arkansas.

TeSlaa, 6-4, 210, was the GMAC Offense Player of the Year this season. He caught 68 passes for 1,325 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. TeSlaa owns a 41-inch vertical jump and runs a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash.

In addition to the Razorbacks, TeSlaa has gained offers from Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Houston, Iowa, Wisconsin, Baylor and Miami (Fla.).

In 26 games at Hillsdale College, TeSlaa has caught 118 passes for 2,116 yards and 20 touchdowns. He played three games in 2020 and then also had a big 2021 campaign. In 2021, TeSlaa caught 45 passes for 698 yards and seven touchdowns.

Arkansas currently has two wide receivers committed. Texas A&M-Commerce transfer Andrew Armstrong, 6-5, 189, and Moody (Ala.) High’s Davion Dozier, 6-4, 195.