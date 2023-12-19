FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas enters Tuesday with 16 high school commitments and six more pledges from recruits in the portal.

On Monday, the Razorbacks saw Decatur (Ga.) Columbia four-star athlete Jadan Baugh, 6-1, 217, decommit from Arkansas. He had been committed since May 19, but recently visited Florida a few times including an official visit.

Arkansas planned to play him at running back. The good news for Arkansas is Benton four-star Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230, is solid to the Hogs and will ink with them on Wednesday. Due to two running backs hitting the portal the Razorbacks feel the need to sign two in this class.

Once Baugh decommitted, Jimmy Smith wasted no time offering Andulusia (Ala.) four-star J’Marion Burnette, 6-1, 220, who is actually rated higher than Baugh. Burnette, who was once committed to Auburn, will take an official visit to Arkansas on January 12. Thus, unless he signs sight unseen, he may wait until the February signing period to choose a college. He has 25 offers and was at Missouri this past weekend for an official visit. He has rushed for just short of 5,000 yards at Andulusia.

Arkansas and Missouri will learn at 10 a.m. today where Pine Bluff four-star wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, will sign with on Wednesday. Crutchfield was once committed to the Hogs, but opted to decommit during the season. Crutchfield, like Russell at running back, is among the best nationally at his position.

Hoover (Ala.) four-star linebacker Bradley Shaw, 6-1, 216, could be down to the Hogs and Clemson. He visited Arkansas the weekend of June 16. He holds 26 offers including from Auburn and Alabama. His teammate, safety Jeremy Cook, 6-3, 190, has committed to the Hogs.

A couple of players from the transfer portal the Hogs are hoping to get some good news on today or tomorrow are Tennessee center Addison Nichols, 6-5, 327, and Georgia linebacker Xavien Sorey Jr., 6-3, 230.

Nichols was at Arkansas this past weekend. He will choose between the Hogs, Georgia Tech and Clemson. Sorey visited Arkansas last week and is a priority for Arkansas’ Travis Williams. Nichols is a former four-star recruit while Sorey was a five-star.

The Hogs extended at least three new portal offers on Monday. They are Albany senior defensive end Anton Juncaj, 6-3, 273, Furman cornerback Micah Robinson, 6-0, 184, and FAU wide receiver Lajohntay Wester, 5-11, 162.

Juncaj, a senior, is from same school as Florida State’s Jared Verse. This season, Juncaj had 46 tackles, 28 solo, 12 sacks, five forced fumbles and two pass breakups. Wester also a senior had 108 catches for 1,168 yards and eight touchdowns. Robinson is a redshirt junior. This past season he had 34 tackles, including 28 solo, five pass breakups and two interceptions. All three pulled in several offers from some big-time schools.

From East Mississippi Community College, Arkansas hosted cornerback Brylan Lanier, 6-1, 185, Thursday and Friday last week. He visited NC State after his Arkansas visit. Lanier has played previously at Alabama and Indiana.