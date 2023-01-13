FAYETTEVILLE — Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter will be at Arkansas on Sunday for an unofficial visit.

Easter, 6-5, 225, is a four-star recruit who committed to Arkansas on Aug. 13, 2021. However, he committed to Dowell Loggains and the Arkansas assistant left for South Carolina where he’s the new offensive coordinator.

Easter will spend much of Sunday with Morgan Turner, Arkansas’ new tight ends coach. Turner went to Ashdown the first day he was hired to meet with Easter and his family. Easter will sign on Feb. 1. He isn’t a midterm recruit since he plays basketball and track in addition to football.

Arkansas is obviously hoping the Sunday visit with Turner and the Razorbacks goes well. Turner and the Hogs were able to keep Bixby (Okla.) four-star Luke Hasz, 6-3, 245, committed. Eudora (Kan.) four-star Jaden Hamm, 6-7, 235, opted for Kansas following Loggains’ departure.

The Razorbacks are searching for a tight end from the transfer portal as well. Two visited this past week, but North Texas’ Jake Roberts, 6-5, 250, is headed to Baylor while Notre Dame’s Cane Berrong, 6-4, 243, hasn’t announced a decision.

Midterm Hogs

Several new Razorbacks will begin classes at Arkansas on Tuesday when the new semester begins. School would have started Monday, but is closed for the Martin Luther King holiday.

The following recruits are slated to be at Arkansas in the spring.

Malachi Singleton, QB, 6-1, 225, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina Transfer (Morrilton)

Isaac TeSlaa, WR, 6-4, 210, Hillsdale College Transfer

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce Transfer

Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 245, Bixby (Okla.)

Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida Transfer

Joey Su’a, OL, 6-4, 320, Bentonville

Luke Brown, OL, 6-5, 315, Paris (Tenn.) Henry County

Paris Patterson, OL, 6-6, 345, East St. Louis (Ill.)

John Morgan, DE, 6-2, 265, Pitt Transfer

Carson Dean, LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron

Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida Transfer

Brad Spence, LB, 6-2, 228, Houston (Texas) Klein Forest

Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor Transfer

TJ Metcalf, S, 6-1, 185, Pinson (Ala.) Pinson Valley

Dylan Hasz, S, 5-11, 180, Bixby (Okla.)

Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor Transfer

Jaylon Braxton, CB, 6-0, 170, Frisco (Texas) Lone Star

Dallas Young, CB, 6-0, 185, Gardendale (Ala.)

RJ Johnson, CB, 6-3, 180, McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy

Coming in Late May, Early June

Isaiah Augustave, RB, 6-2, 195, Naples (Fla.)

Davion Dozier, WR, 6-4, 195, Moody (Ala.)

Shamar Easter, TE, 6-5, 225, Ashdown (Assuming he signs Feb. 1)

Kaleb James, DL, 6-5, 265, Mansfield (Texas)

Ian Geffrard, DL, 6-6, 350, Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy

Quincy Rhodes Jr., 6-7, 255, North Little Rock

Alex Sanford, LB, 6-3, 240, Oxford (Miss.)

Christian Ford, S, 6-0, 185, McKinney (Texas)

According to sources recruits have until Jan. 20 to enroll in classes and be eligible for spring semester so some new additions could be added following this weekend. Today is move in day for the midterm signees.

Young Linemen Pulling in SEC Offers

Fort Smith Southside Class of 2024 offensive guard Kobe Branham, 6-6, 320, was offered by Texas A&M on Thursday. Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive guard Cody Taylor, 6-4, 279, was recently offered by Ole Miss and Kentucky.

Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy will be at Southside and Greenwood today to check in on both of those prospects and others.