FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks are set for their third big recruiting weekend in June.

Arkansas will host at least seven official visitors this weekend including a pair of commitments. The commitments are Aledo (Texas) three-star cornerback Jaden Allen, 5-11, 165, and Batesville (Miss.) South Panola four-star athlete Julius Pope, 6-0, 195. Pope is committed as a linebacker, but running back is still a possibility for him as well.

The uncommitted visitors are Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230; Aledo (Texas) four-star cornerback Chris Johnson Jr., 6-1, 180; Temple (Texas) Lake Belton four-star cornerback Selman Bridges, 6-3, 170; Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass three-star offensive guard Zuri Madison, 6-4, 305; and Houston (Miss.) three-star two-way lineman William Echoles, 6-4, 295.

Allen committed to Arkansas on April 21. As a junior, Allen had 48 tackles, 34 solo, 1.5 for loss, 0.5 sack, three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, one forced fumble and recovered one.

Pope chose Arkansas on April 8. He plays both ways for South Panola. At this time he’s committed to Arkansas as a linebacker, but is someone very capable of moving over to running back if it works out that way. As a junior, he carried 41 times for 490 yards and eight touchdowns. On defense, Pope finished with 82 tackles, 19 for loss, nine sacks, one interception and nine pass breakups.

Bridges is one of the top recruits in the country. He holds 27 offers. He had 46 tackles and two interceptions as a junior. He has already visited TCU and will see Texas next weekend.

Russell was at Arkansas on Wednesday helping lead the Panthers to the Razorback Invitational 7-on-7 championship. He has already been to Baylor and South Carolina. He will finish up his visits next weekend at Tennessee. He’s set to announce his final decision on July 14. As a junior, Russell carried 230 times for 1,643 yards and 26 touchdowns. He caught 22 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson will announce his college decision on July 4. Johnson comes from great bloodlines. His father played cornerback at Louisville and then had a long career in the NFL. Johnson was at Arizona State last weekend. As a junior, Johnson had 33 tackles, 26 solo, two for loss, three pass breakups, a pair of interceptions and a couple fumble recoveries.

Madison is being sought by Cody Kennedy to play offensive guard. He has visited West Virginia and will be at Miami next. He has around 13 offers.

Echoles can play either offensive guard or defensive tackle. He visited Auburn last weekend and then has Missouri next weekend. Echoles has 18 offers.