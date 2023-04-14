FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will hold its final spring practice on Saturday with a scrimmage open to the public.

Among the ones in attendance will be a very impressive list of recruits. Arkansas is having a lot of success in recent weeks in both the Class of 2023 (transfer portal commitments) and 2024 (five pledges and more on the way).

Here’s among the recruits expected to be in attendance. *– Holds offer from Hogs.

Class of 2023 (Hogs signees not yet enrolled)

Alex Sanford, LB, 6-3, 240, Oxford (Miss.)

Kaleb James, DL, 6-4, 270, Mansfield (Texas)

Quincy Rhodes Jr., DE, 6-7, 260, North Little Rock

Class of 2024

Peyton Floyd, QB, 5-11, 175, Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) — Son of Josh Floyd. 7A Back of Year after accounting for 41 touchdowns.

*Tevis Metcalf, DB, 5-10, 175, Birmingham Pinson Valley (Ala.) — Younger brother of Arkansas safety TJ Metcalf.

*Braylen Russell, RB, 6-2, 230, Benton — Was once committed to Hogs. Still strongly considering the Razorbacks, Tennessee and others.

*Jaden Allen, CB, 5-10, 165, Aledo (Texas) — Been to Arkansas previously this spring and was offered. Will officially visit in June.

*Kobe Branham, OL, 6-6, 320, Fort Smith Southside — Been to Arkansas countless times this spring. Decision is coming soon. Named after Kobe Bryant. Holds several offers.

*Nate Palmer, RB, 6-0, 190, Decatur (Texas) — One of the best running backs in the nation. Hogs among those in hard pursuit.

*Fletcher Westphal, OL, 6-8, 320, Leesburg Tuscaroa (Va.) — Has been to Arkansas a few times and is one of Cody Kennedy’s top targets.

*Noreel White, CB, 6-0, 170, Ocean Springs St. Martin (Miss.) — Committed to the Hogs. Four-star recruit.

Tylan McNichols, S, 6-0, 200, Decatur Newton County (Miss.) — Holds some good offers. Could be on offer watch at Arkansas.

Patrick Broomfield, CB, 6-1, 170, Clarksdale (Miss.) — Likewise, holds offers and one to watch for offer at Arkansas.

Class of 2025

*Grayson Wilson, QB, 6-3, 195, Central Arkansas Christian — One of the key targets for 2025. Was at Arkansas two weeks ago. Outstanding 3-sport athlete.

*Lance Jackson, DL, 6-5, 250, Texarkana Pleasant Grove (Texas) — Younger brother of Arkansas’ Landon Jackson. Outstanding prospect.

Bradyn Cobain King, OL, 6-2 290, Gurdon — Outstanding attitude and improving player.

*Zadian Gentry, DB, 6-1, 170, McKinney (Texas) — Arkansas and many others have offered. Has been to Arkansas previously.

Dreyden Garner, WR, 6-2, 185, San Diego University (Calif.) — Holds several good offers.

Class of 2026

Cody Taylor, OL, 6-3, 280, Greenwood — Arkansas hasn’t offered yet, but he holds several impressive offers including pair from SEC schools. Outstanding as freshman for great Greenwood team.

*Tay Lockett, DB, 6-0, 165, San Diego University City (Calif.) — Hogs and others have offered. Impressive athlete.

*Keenan Britt, DE, 6-2, 230, Oxford (Ala.) — Talented recruit with Hogs among the early offers.

Class of 2027

Talyn Phillips, ATH, 6-1, 185, Poteau (Okla.) — Certainly one to watch in the future.