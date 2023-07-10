FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will learn the fate of several recruits in upcoming days, but are in real battles for all of them.

On Monday, Leesburg (Va.) Tuscarora four-star offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal, 6-9, 335, pulled a mild surprise when he chose Florida over Clemson. He also considered Arkansas and Georgia.

Westphal was just the first of several key recruits who will announce decisions this week and the next. Valley View four-star linebacker Brian Huff, 6-4, 225, will announce Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Jonesboro. He’s down to Arkansas, Missouri, UNLV and UCF. Most of the speculation has him choosing Missouri. Travis Williams is recruiting Huff.

On Friday, two four-star standouts will announce college decisions. Temple (Texas) Lake Belton cornerback Selman Bridges, 6-4, 170, will choose between the Hogs, Texas, TCU, USC and others. Arkansas’ Marcus Woodson has done an outstanding job recruiting Bridges.

On Friday night at 6:30 p.m., Benton running back Braylen Russell, 6-2, 230, will choose between the Hogs, Tennessee and South Carolina. He recently eliminated Baylor. Russell was once committed to Arkansas, but opted to reopen his recruiting. One source recently said it seems to be 40-30-30 for Tennessee. Russell is also considering staying home and representing his home state. Russell is being sought by Jimmy Smith.

On Saturday, Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University School four-star defensive back Ashton Hampton, 6-2, 191, will go public with his decision. Hampton is down to Arkansas, Florida State, Florida, Clemson and Louisville.

On July 20, Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Buchholz three-star defensive lineman Kendall Jackson, 6-4, 250, will choose from Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and Miami. Jackson is being recruited by Scott Fountain and Deke Adams.

Arkansas is still awaiting decisions from Harding Academy three-star linebacker Wyatt Simmons, 6-3, 215; Hoover (Ala.) four-star linebacker Bradley Shaw, 6-1, 216; and Many (La.) four-star safety Tylen Singleton, 6-1, 208.