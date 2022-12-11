FAYETTEVILLE — Iowa transfer wide receiver Arland Bruce IV figured out quickly at Arkansas on Friday the weather was different.

Bruce, 5-10, 198, has had a couple of good years with the Hawkeyes, but decided to move on. At Iowa, Bruce has caught 44 passes for 396 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 22 times for 112 yards and four touchdowns. The visit was Bruce’s first time to visit Fayetteville.

“It was a lot better,” Bruce said. “It’s a lot warmer than I’m used to too. I got off the plane with a coat and I was instantly sweating when I got in the car.”

Other than the weather, Bruce talked about how the visit went for him.

“It’s been great man,” Bruce said. “Been hanging out with Coach Pittman and all the coaches. Getting a feel for Fayetteville for the first time, but it’s been awesome and great hospitality.”

Bruce also detailed what he considered the highlight of the visit.

“I got to tour the facilities,” Bruce said. “Great facilities obviously. SEC and got to go onto the field. Got to meet the new strength coach. Just talking to Coach Pittman and possibly future teammates it’s just been awesome. Everybody has been showing me a lot of love. It’s just been a great vibe here.”

In addition to Pittman, Bruce got to spend plenty of time with Kenny Guiton, who coaches the wide receivers at Arkansas.

“Yesterday for me and my mom went with Coach G the receiver’s coach,” Bruce said. “We just went through film and what I would do if I came here to play for the Razorbacks. How they would get me the ball easily. Bubble screens and things they think I could do with the ball in my hands. Get it in my hands quick. Deep shots. Just a lot of different ways they could implement me into the game plan.”

Freshman wide receiver Isaiah Sategna was his player host. Bruce talked about what is next as far as recruiting for him.

“Next week I’m visiting Mississippi State then I will weigh my options from there,” Bruce said. “And make a decision hopefully by the end of the month.”

Bruce played at Olathe (Kan.) North prior to his senior season. He spent that year at Ankeny (Iowa).

Click here for his highlights.