FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College to secure a commitment from long snapper Ashton Ngo.

Ngo, 6-0, 225, committed to the Hogs on Thursday when he tweeted out the pledge. On Thursday night, Ngo talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Razorbacks.

“I think the biggest thing for me, there’s multiple reasons I chose Arkansas, first on my visit I think the hospitality. Everybody felt really welcoming. I pulled into our hotel on the night of our visit I kind of felt I already knew it was going to be the place for me.

“The second reason probably was because of how well Coach (Scott) Fountain, Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Chris) Hurd all treated me like family. We got back to the hotel after my visit on Saturday (Dec. 10) the whole family kind of knew. They really enjoyed it in Fayetteville. They loved the coaching staff and everyone who supported the Hogs.”

Ngo also pointed to Arkansas having a special team’s coordinator while many schools assign that to a position coach.

“Definitely, I rolled in on Saturday morning for my visit,” Ngo said. “I got to sit in on special teams meeting and the team meeting. It was really nice to know Coach Fountain, when I talked to him for the first time, special teams is all he did. I’ve talked to other schools having a position coach who also coaches special teams is good. But it’s awesome when you have a dude, a coach, who is just focused on special teams. I think for me when I rolled into that special teams meeting realizing that’s the only thing he did and having Coach Hurd with him was really a bonus. I think the amount of effort and care he showed for the specialists in that room was outstanding and it really stuck out to me.”

Ngo has a redshirt and two more years to play at Arkansas. In addition to the coaches, Ngo talked about what else he likes about the Razorbacks.

“The facilities are great,” Ngo said. “The Jerry Jones facility they have there for the student-athletes I think that is a huge plus to have at Arkansas. I’m excited to get there and use the resources that are available to me. Having a place for athletes just kind of where they can bond and also having people there such as tutors and mentors there that they have to put us into a position to have not only be successful on the field while we are there, but when we graduate and leave to be successful later in life.”

Ngo went to Hutchinson from Andover (Kan.). He talked about how he became a long snapper after previously standing out at another position.

“Going into high school I was playing a ton of linebacker,” Ngo said. “Going into my sophomore year one of my buddies that I grew up with he was ranked pretty high in the kicking area. And told me he needed someone to snap to him. Us being in the same class and being buddies growing up together I said ‘of course.’ I started snapping for him, mostly doing short snaps, because he didn’t punt much and we didn’t have much of a punt unit in high school.

“I think that was also a big reason because I was more focused on linebacker going through high school than specifically long snapping. I was three-time all-state coming through high school at linebacker. When I got my offer from Hutch (to long snap) that was a really something I considered and I’m glad I took it. I didn’t have the offers I quite wanted and I realized that once I got to Hutch that long snapping could take me a lot further than linebacker. Having that two years is a big advantage to me. Just focused on long snapping the thing that really brought me into it was my buddy David Kemp. He was actually a kicker in Memphis. He introduced me to do it and I’m really glad he did because that was kind of the start of everything.”

Ngo will get to Arkansas on Jan. 13 and go through spring drills.

Click here for his highlights.