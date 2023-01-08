FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed another former Baylor defensive back this time with the pledge from safety Alfahiym Walcott.

Walcott, 6-2, 220, visited Arkansas Thursday through Saturday. He had previously been to Texas A&M and was originally going to Florida following Fayetteville, but canceled that. He talked to Hogville.net about why he chose the Hogs.

“I would say because of the coaching staff,” Walcott said. “These guys are really genuine. They kept it real with me from the jump, since the first call. I really think they could develop me for the next level and prepare me for there.”

Walcott joins cornerback Lorando Johnson, 6-0, 193, in choosing the Hogs. When asked prior to his announcement if playing with Johnson again would be nice?

“I don’t want to say too much, but playing with a guy like Snaxx would be huge,” Walcott said. “He has a lot of dawg in him.”

In 2022, Walcott had 42 tackles, three forced fumbles, one interception, five pass breakups and two sacks. In his career at Baylor, he finished with 115 tackles, 71 solo, 10 pass breakups, two sacks, three forced fumbles and four interceptions including a pick-6 that went for 96 yards against Ole Miss in the 2022 Sugar Bowl.

Arkansas’ Commitments From Portal

Jacolby Criswell, QB, 6-1, 205, North Carolina

Andrew Armstrong, WR, 6-5, 189, Texas A&M-Commerce

Joshua Braun, OL, 6-6, 335, Florida

John Morgan III, Edge, 6-2, 265, Pitt

Antonio Grier, LB, 6-1, 223, South Florida

Lorando Johnson, CB, 6-0, 193, Baylor

Alfahiym Walcott, S, 6-2, 220, Baylor

