FAYETTEVILLE — Cartersville (Ga.) Cass Class of 2026 offensive tackle Bear McWhorter made his first visit since gaining an offer from the Razorbacks.

McWhorter, 6-4, 298, was offered a scholarship by Arkansas on Jan. 18. He has been a regular at Arkansas’ summer camps so Cody Kennedy is very familiar with the aspects of McWhorter’s game. He talked about Saturday’s visit.

“It was very good,” McWhorter said. “It was my first visit up since being offered. I enjoyed my time. I got to talk to Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach Kennedy for awhile. We had a good talk.”

McWhorter also talked about the highlight of the visit.

“Definitely getting to talk to Coach Pittman,” McWhorter said. “He took me back in his office for about 30 minutes and we had a great conversation.”

Now that McWhorter has an offer from the Razorbacks will he still camp at Arkansas this summer?

“Yes sir, I believe I will,” McWhorter said.

McWhorter now has offers from UCF, North Carolina State, Florida State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Louisville in addition to the Razorbacks. What does it mean to get all these offers since you are just a freshman?

“It’s a lot,” McWhorter said. “It’s a blessing. I’ve worked really hard for this. So it’s really cool seeing all my work pay off.”

How do you feel your freshman season went?

“It was a good season. It was our first time going back-to-back to the state playoffs. We had the biggest upset in the first round in Georgia. So we shocked a lot of people this year and hopefully keep building on that next year..”

Click here for highlights.