FAYETTEVILLE — Benton Class of 2025 offensive lineman Parker Glaze was among the top offensive linemen at the Arkansas camp on Wednesday morning.

Glaze, 6-5, 285, is expected to be among the top recruits in his class inside the state. He worked with Cody Kennedy at the Arkansas Linemen Camp.

“I thought it went pretty good,” Glaze said. “I liked it a lot. A lot of good coaching and just an all-around good camp.”

Glaze feels like Kennedy and the staff at Arkansas showed him some things he needs to work on going forward.

“Yes sir, I definitely found at least five things I need to work on,” Glaze said. “It was great coaching today.”

Glaze enjoyed working with Kennedy during the camp.

“He is a wonderful coach,” Glaze said. “I like him.”

A somewhat of a rarity in the SEC and Power 5 is that Sam Pittman is a former offensive line coach who now heads the Arkansas program. That hasn’t gone unnoticed by Glaze.

“Yes sir,” Glaze said. “Him representing for the O-line, I really do like that. Yes sir.”

In addition to the things you learned to work on, do you feel like this camp is something that will just help you continue to get better as you get older?

“There’s definitely some things I learned today I can use way down the road,” Glaze said. “This season, next season and just continuing on in my football career.”

Glaze has already pulled in one offer and will continue the camp circuit this month.

“So far I have a Memphis offer,” Glaze said. “Just going to a couple of camps this summer. I will be at A-State this Saturday. Just a couple more camps.”

What would an offer from the Razorbacks mean to you?

“It would mean the world,” Glaze said.

