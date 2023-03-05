FAYETTEVILLE — Valley View Class of 2024 four-star linebacker Brian Huff got to meet and spend time with the new defensive coaches at Arkansas on Saturday.

Huff, 6-4, 225, is one of the top linebackers in the nation and among the top recruits in Arkansas. He currently holds 13 offers including one from the Hogs. On Saturday, Huff got to meet in person Travis Williams who coaches the linebackers as well is the defensive coordinator. Arkansas also has Marcus Woodson and Deron Wilson as new coaches on defense.

“I’ve been talking to them a lot, but I loved meeting them in person,” Huff said. “I love them they are real cool.”

Huff was among many talented recruits at the Prospect Day. He talked about the highlight of the visit.

“Probably just getting down, sit and talk with the coaches for the first time, the new coaches,” Huff said.

If Huff chooses Arkansas, he will play for and be coached by Williams. Huff was asked if he would enjoy that?

“Yeah I really could,” Huff said. “I think Coach Williams is a good coach. I like the way he coaches. He’s real cool.”

In addition to Arkansas, Huff holds offers from Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Houston, UNLV, Arkansas Baptist, LSU, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Memphis and Arkansas State. Huff will be at Missouri next weekend and is still deciding when to visit Notre Dame.

As a junior while leading Valley View to a 9-3 record, Huff had 92 tackles, 25 solo, seven for loss, two pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, one forced and blocked a kick.

Is Arkansas still high on your list after several new offers?

“Yes sir, they are,” Huff said.

