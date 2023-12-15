FAYETTEVILLE — East Mississippi Community College cornerback Brylan Lanier enjoyed his official visit to Arkansas.

Lanier and his family along with teammate Tyler Woodard, arrived at Arkansas late Wednesday night following their national championship junior college game earlier that evening in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

“It’s been a great visit,” Lanier said. “All the coaches showed me and my family great hospitality. Took us in like family. Really liked the visit. I feel like I’ve got a great relationship with the coaches.”

Lanier talked about his other visit plans in addition to the one he wrapped up Friday at Arkansas.

“Nobody, but I do NC State today,’ Lanier said. “No one after that.”

When will you make a decision?

“Somewhere around the 20th to the 30th,” Lanier said.

As far as the Arkansas visit, Lanier had a quick response when asked what was the highlight?

“The highlight of the trip was we had a photo shoot,” Lanier said. “As soon as I walked in, they had all my family cheering. A couple of fans. It was crazy. Coach (Sam) Pittman had great energy just watching us. He’s really a great person. That is probably the highlight of the trip.”

Lanier has also attended Alabama and Indiana in addition to the junior college. Whether it’s Arkansas or NC State, Lanier talked about what will be the biggest factors in him choosing a college?

“The main thing for me is putting myself in a great position,” Lanier said. “Playing time plays a factor, development and somewhere that just feels like home.”

In 2023, Lanier played 13 games. Lanier finished with 60 tackles, 42 solo, 17.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and four pass breakups.