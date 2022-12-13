FAYETTEVILLE — Former Kentucky wide receiver Chauncey Magwood spent the past three days at Arkansas on an official visit.

Magwood, 6-0, 198, officially entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 after two seasons with the Wildcats. In 2022, Magwood caught seven passes for 104 yards and one touchdown. He signed with Kentucky out of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County in the Class of 2021. He provided feedback on his visit to Arkansas.

“It went pretty good,” Magwood said. “All the guys are pretty great. The coaches, especially the wide receivers coach, are all straight forward. I had a great time.”

What was the main thing that attracted you to Arkansas?

“They lost three of their starting receivers,” Magwood said. “So you saw that opportunity. I had one of my guys here (Tyrus Washington). Really what I saw going on they lost three wide receivers. They hit me up, the wide receiver coach hit me up. I feel like me and the wide receiver coach had a great connection.”

Leaving Kentucky, Magwood talked about how important, if any, staying in the SEC is for him.

“I feel like I had to keep it one of my options just for sure,” Magwood said. “Staying in the SEC, competing in the SEC is one of the top things. It’s college football especially if you are trying to get drafted trying to get to NFL. So I’m keeping it one of my options still.

“I can’t exclude no school from the equation. I want to keep as many different conferences in hand. When they hit me up I felt like if something really happened and I felt like going here I have another chance to compete in the SEC. Having that exposure on the field, another chance with an SEC team.”

If Magwood were to choose Arkansas he would catch passes from KJ Jefferson in 2023. While he was playing for the Wildcats on Saturdays, he is still aware of Jefferson.

“Pretty big guy,” Magwood said. “2021 was one of his better seasons. I think this season he was hurt missed a couple of games. He’s pretty active. He can run and throw it and can do it all. Especially what you need to do in the SEC.”

Magwood had 24 offers out of high school and was a high three-star with the recruiting services. On Tuesday, he talked about his strengths.

“I would say my strengths are my hands and route running,” Magwood said. “I can create separation. The majority of those things.”

In addition to Arkansas, Magwood is considering UCF, Troy and Western Kentucky.

Arkansas currently has three commitments from the transfer portal. They will face Kansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 4:30 p.m. and televised on ESPN.