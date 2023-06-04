FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown took an official visit to Arkansas this weekend and left very impressed.

Brown, 6-1, 185, is one of the state’s top prospects regardless of position. As a junior, Brown caught 75 passes for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns. He talked about how the visit went for him.

“I thought it went really smooth,” Brown said. “Friday we got in and my grandma got picked up. We went to the stadium and did some things. Ate dinner and had a really good conversation with Coach (Sam) Pittman and Coach (Kenny) Guiton. Saturday we got showed around the campus. I’ve been here a lot so I know most of it. We ate dinner at Ruth’s Chris and came back and talked to some of the players.”

Brown reflected back on what was the highlight of the visit.

“Ruth’s Chris was pretty nice,” Brown said. “Being able to order. I got a nice seafood platter like crab, lobster and all that stuff. We ordered some cheese cake and some mac and cheese. Whatever we wanted.”

Brown will make his commitment known on June 30. He has other official visits to Vanderbilt, Minnesota, Oklahoma State and Kansas State prior to that. He listed the factors that will help him decide where to continue his football career.

“One of them will be how well I fit into the system,” Brown said. “Whether I can play early. How much I like the position coach, the coordinator and head coach because I’m going to be around them basically my entire time at college. So think those will be the two big things that will play a part in it.”

With all that considered, what did the visit do for the Razorbacks?

“They’re up there,” Brown said. “They will always be up there for me because they are my home. They have an advantage on everybody because that’s where I lived most of my life. But other schools are fighting really hard because they know Arkansas has an advantage. They’re going to do everything they can to get me.”

Brown wasn’t born in Arkansas, but now definitely considers it home.

“I have lived here for about 13 years,” Brown said. “I was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and then moved to Minnesota for a little bit.”

An obvious built-in advantage for Arkansas is the distance to home as well.

“Short drive they can be almost every game and away games I can buy them a ticket,” Brown said.

