BENTONVILLE — Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown went public with his decision to be a Razorback on Thursday night.

Brown, 6-1, 185, had several offers and would have likely had more, but made it clear from the start that distance to the University of Arkansas was going to be one of the deciding factors in his decision. He made the decision two weeks ago.

“It really didn’t matter who contacted me I was going to be a Hog,” Brown said. “I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else but Arkansas.”

On Thursday night, Brown talked about his decision.

“The decision was easy for me,” Brown said. “It’s in my home state. My family is close. My parents want to see me every weekend and play for the Hogs. I think the coaching staff is great. Really good in the SEC especially with this new SEC schedule. I think Arkansas is going to surprise a lot of people.”

Brown took an official visit to Arkansas the first weekend in June. He talked about what that visit did for him.

“I wouldn’t say there was anything specific,” Brown said. “It just more confirmed my decision that I made a little bit ago I wanted to go play for the Hogs.”

Sam Pittman and Kenny Guiton were elated when Brown told them the news he was a Razorback.

“It was crazy,” Brown said. “I called coach Guiton who was in a Las Fajitas bathroom. I told him I want to go to Arkansas. Coach Pittman shortly texted me 10 minutes later and said facetime me right now. I facetimed coach Pittman and he was ecstatic. He said it was the best I’ve made.”

As a junior, Brown caught 75 passes for 1,284 yards and 16 touchdowns. Brown now is feeling good about getting the recruiting portion of his senior season behind him and talked about his goals for this fall.

“Amazing because I want to win a state championship really bad,” Brown said. “I think I owe my city that. Just like I want to go put on for my state I want to put on for my city here.”

Brown is the second in-state wide receiver to commit to Arkansas. He joins Pine Bluff four-star Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175.

“That’s my guy,” Brown said. “Courtney is my guy. I think he and I are going to be an amazing duo in the SEC. We will show them what Arkansas Football is all about.”

He chose Arkansas over schools such as Kansas State, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Louisville, Purdue, Arkansas State, UNLV and Colorado State.