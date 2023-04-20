FAYETTEVILLE — A trio of key Arkansas Class of 2024 targets will make their commitment known on Friday.

The Hogs are in the mix for each of them. The Razorbacks have five pledges and if they were to land this group that would propel them to eight prior to the June official visit month which is usually very productive.

The three are Mills defensive lineman Charlie Collins, 6-5, 265, Pine Bluff wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Aledo (Texas) cornerback Jaden Allen, 5-11, 160. Here’s a closer look at each.

Charlie Collins

As a junior in his first year at Mills, helped the Comets to the state playoffs. Finished with 124 tackles, 54 solo, 46 for loss, 12 sacks, one interception, four pass breakups, a forced fumble and five recovered.

Click here for highlights.

Charleston Collins, Wilbur D. Mills, Defensive Line (247sports.com)

Charleston Collins – Wilbur D. Mills – DL (on3.com)

Charleston Collins, 2024 Strongside Defensive End (rivals.com)

Courtney Crutchfield

In 2022, Crutchfield caught 25 passes for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns. Rushed five times for 46 yards. On defense, finished with 32 tackles, 25 solo. Averaged 15.6 yards on 13 punt returns including one for a touchdown. Was MVP of Class 5A state basketball championship game. Plays baseball and track as well.

Click here for highlights.

Courtney Crutchfield, Pine Bluff, Wide Receiver (247sports.com)

Courtney Crutchfield, 2024 Athlete (rivals.com)

Courtney Crutchfield – Pine Bluff – ATH (on3.com)

Jaden Allen

Last fall, Allen had 48 tackles, including 34 solo and 1.5 for loss. Had 0.5 sack, three interceptions, 11 pass breakups, forced a fumble and recovered one. Started as freshman for a state championship team.

Click here for highlights.

Jaden Allen – Aledo – CB (on3.com)

Jaden Allen, Aledo, Cornerback (247sports.com)

Jaden Allen, 2024 Cornerback (rivals.com)

Down to Hogs, Tennessee and Alabama.