FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive guard Cody Taylor already has six offers following an outstanding freshman season for the Bulldogs.

Taylor, 6-3, 280, attended Friday’s practice at Arkansas and then returned for Saturday’s Prospect Day. It was at Friday’s practice he met and got feedback from Arkansas offensive guard Joshua Braun.

“Yes sir, he actually turned around and started talking to me,” Taylor said. “I thought that was very impressive. I was really happy about that. I was like, ‘Oh dang an offensive line guy is talking to me.’ I was able to tell him where I’m from. He was helping me telling me I should early enroll and was helping me figure out what I should do in college. He was just a really good guy in general.”

Taylor enjoyed watching Coach Cody Kennedy during Friday’s practice and then meeting with him on Saturday.

“It went really good,” Taylor said. “I was able to sit down with Coach Kennedy and talk to him about what he sees and what he looks for in me. I was able to figure out what to do to improve.

“Practice actually went really good yesterday. I was happy I was able to watch Coach Kennedy coach the O-line. I was just able to see some things he looks for in me.”

Taylor said Kennedy talked to him about an offer.

“He told me that if he were to offer me today, I would never get any offers again,” Taylor said. “The reason why, he said if he offered me, he would want me to commit to him. I told him I completely understand that. I still have a lot more time to see what I want, but I also really, really like the environment. I really like his coaching style. I like how he likes to get close with his players. It was a good, awesome visit.”

Taylor also was at an Arkansas Prospect Day in January, but talked about the difference in the two.

“Compared to the other Prospect Day today was a lot smoother in my opinion,” Taylor said. “They really streamlined it and made it more professional. It really impressed me.”

Taylor will now take some other visits. He talked about some of the trips he’s planning to make.

“We’re definitely going to be headed up to OU,” Taylor said. “We’re going to try and get up to Penn State, Michigan State, and we’ll also try to go to UNLV.”

Taylor holds offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss, New Mexico State, Toledo, Memphis and UNLV.

