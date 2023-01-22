FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor was among the top recruits at Arkansas on Saturday for the second Prospect Day.

Taylor, 6-3, 280, holds offers to Kentucky and Ole Miss. Arkansas is a school high on his list as well. Taylor talked about how the visit went for him.

“I feel like it went very well,” Taylor said. “We had tours of the entire facility. The recruits and all the coaches watched a presentation. All the coaches brought a great vibe to me. I really enjoyed it.”

While at Arkansas, Taylor got to spend quality time with Cody Kennedy, who coaches the offensive line.

“I got to spend a lot of time with Coach Kennedy,” Taylor said. “He talked me and three other guys, but he also talked to everybody that was there. I was one-on-one with him. He made me feel very special. I’m glad that how came about.”

Among the activities for the prospects and their family was getting to attend Arkansas’ win over Ole Miss in Bud Walton Arena.

“I thought that was really cool,” Taylor said. “My first college basketball game. So I thought it was very cool to go to a Razorback game.”

The NCAA will shut recruiting down from Jan. 30 to Feb. 28. Taylor said he will take other visits but nothing lined up for the next week or two.

“I plan on getting better in the classroom and getting better at football,” Taylor said. “There’s a lot of interest right now, but no visits yet.”

One visit he does have in mind though will be the spring game at Arkansas.

“Yes sir, we definitely will be (there),” Taylor said.

Taylor started as a freshman for the varsity at Greenwood this season. He helped lead the team to the state championship game.

“I feel like my strength is… I’m pretty good at pass blocking and run blocking, but I personally think I’m probably better at pass blocking,” Taylor said. “I really do like to run block. I really use my strength to my advantage. I’m able to stay low and have fast feet which is very good.”

Taylor moved to Greenwood prior to last season from Kansas City. He’s very thankful for the coaching he has gotten from Chris Young, head coach, and Austin Moreton, offensive line coach, to help propel him to the recruiting exposure thus far.

“I just wanted to say the visit was because of my school and my coaches including Coach Young, Coach Moreton and my teammates on the team,” Taylor said. “I really appreciate them and how much they brought me in and helped me throughout my football career here.”

