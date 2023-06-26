FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 four-star wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield committed to Arkansas on April 21 and was in Fayetteville for his official visit this past weekend.

Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, is one of the top recruits in Arkansas and is anxious to play for the Razorbacks.

“At the end of the day this is most definitely the place I want to be,” Crutchfield said. “I’m here to put on for the city. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do to get here early and get the job done.”

As a junior, Crutchfield had 25 receptions for 706 yards and 11 touchdowns. He rushed six times for 46 yards. He had 32 tackles, three for loss, three forced fumbles and five interceptions as a defensive back. He also returned 13 punts for 204 yards and 1 touchdown.

“Coach Sam Pittman, man he really inspired me,” Crutchfield said. “A really nice coach. All he needs is the pieces to get the job done. Of course things will change when my class comes up. When I get here we’re gonna takeover for sure.”

Crutchfield talked about what was included on the visit Saturday.

“We had a nice time,” Crutchfield said. “They recruited us yesterday. It’s all just fun. My teammates here had fun with them. The older guys they are all cool and had fun with them. It’s all love down here.”

When asked about the highlight of the trip Crutchfield had a very simple, but convincing one.

“I would say the highlight of the trip was Ruth’s Chris,” Crutchfield said. “I mean that’s a highly-rated restaurant. The food was good. You’ve got to be one Hell of a man to take your entire team out to Ruth’s Chris. That was big-time.”