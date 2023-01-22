FAYETTEVILLE — Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been adding offers at a fast clip recently, but he got a big one on Saturday when the Razorbacks offered.

Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, had offers from Oklahoma, Missouri, Memphis, Iowa State, UAPB, Kansas State and Vanderbilt before the Razorbacks jumped into the hunt. He talked about what the offer from the Hogs means to him.

“It means a lot,” Crutchfield said. “A couple of years ago I was wanting that offer real bad. Now that my dream came true it feels real good in the situation God put me in. And for this predicament to happen like this.”

Obviously the offer was the highlight, but what else impressed you?

“I liked when all the coaches were presenting themselves,” Crutchfield said. “They all talked about like they are business and organization is top-notch.”

If Crutchfield chooses the Hogs, he will play for Kenny Guiton. Crutchfield is impressed with Guiton and has also worked with him at camps.

“That’s my guy,” Crutchfield said. “He’s a pretty cool guy. Shoutout to him for having me come down.”

On a day when several quarterbacks were in Fayetteville, Crutchfield said he didn’t get a chance to talk to Dan Enos, Arkansas’ new offensive coordinator. But Crutchfield did talk about the Arkansas offense that was balanced when Enos was here before and also under Kendal Briles.

“A pretty balanced offense,” Crutchfield said. “I know they get ready, set and are a fast-paced offense.”

Crutchfield plays both ways for Pine Bluff. The Hogs are recruiting him for wide receiver and he has no timeline for a decision. As a junior, Crutchfield caught 16 passes for 438 yards and eight touchdowns and ran the ball five times for 36 yards. On defense, Crutchfield had 27 tackles, 21 solo, three for loss, two interceptions and forced three fumbles. He talked about his strengths.

“On the offensive side, I’m good at blocking,” Crutchfield said. “I’m good at getting my teammates open. I can catch the ball good and can run a route.

“On the defensive side I’m good at tackling. I can cover one-on-one or I can play zone. I can read the field.”