FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Clayton (N.C.) Class of 2023 wide receiver Dazmin James.

James, 6-2, 185, was at Arkansas for an official visit this weekend. As a senior, James caught 43 passes for 601 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 27 times for 321 yards and four touchdowns. The Hogs offered him while on his official visit. James talked about the Arkansas visit.

“The visit was really good,” James said. “Great people down here. When they did the woo call that was great. When we went to JJs and went and took pictures in the uniform. That was great. We went on the field. The stadium is beautiful. And we went to Ruth’s Chris last night. The food there was amazing. Luckily we didn’t have to pay and then after that we went out with a few players. They were really cool.”

He also will double in track and ran a 10.46 100-meter dash this season. He was recruited by Kenny Guiton who will be his position coach.

“He’s a great guy,” James said. “He’s funny, laughing, joking. Everything like that He’s a really great guy.”