FAYETTEVILLE — Glendale (Calif.) Class of 2024 three-star tight end Decker DeGraaf left Fayetteville very impressed with the Razorbacks following an official visit.

DeGraaf, 6-5, 230, was one of seven visitors. He was limited to five games in 2022 due to a transfer rule. He still had 23 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns. He raved about the visit afterward.

“It was amazing, everything I wanted to see they just blew it out of the water,” DeGraaf said. “I had a great time. Meeting the coaches was a amazing. I think there’s a lot of potential in this program and I think there’s a huge future. They’re super high on my list.”

DeGraaf went on to explain what exactly blew him out of the water.

“I love the city here,” DeGraaf said. “I don’t know what I was expecting, but it’s really nice. I could see myself living here and I really like the potential of the program with coach (Dan) Enos and coach (Morgan) Turner and definitely coach (Sam) Pittman.”

Turner formerly coached tight ends at Stanford. He impressed DeGraaf then and now. He talked about his relationship with Turner.

“It’s really strong,” DeGraaf said. “We’ve been talking to him for awhile. He’s been by the school a few times. Me coming out here and spending time it was really good.”

Anything else stand out to you about the Hogs?

“I just think spending a ton of time with the coaches and they’re all super personable guys and not many of them have egos,” DeGraaf said. “They’re really good guys. I really enjoyed spending time with them and they’re super smart. I think they’ll develop me into an NFL type guy.”

DeGraaf has visited Utah and Arkansas now. He still has Michigan State and Washington remaining. He has the Hogs high on that list.

“They’re probably the top of my list, definitely,” DeGraaf said. “Just going by my officials, they’re super high.”

DJ Williams and Hunter Henry won the Mackey Award at Arkansas in recent years. How impressive is that and the way Enos uses tight ends?

“We were watching film yesterday and the numbers show what they use,” DeGraaf said. “I obviously want to be in a program that uses the tight ends. They’re super impressive with the tight ends.”

